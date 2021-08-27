ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $766,760.18 and approximately $54.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 107,403,053 coins and its circulating supply is 87,261,043 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @adamant_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

According to CryptoCompare, “ADAMANT Messenger is a decentralized anonymous messenger based on the blockchain system. It’s independent of any governments or corporations, and even developers due to the distributed network infrastructure that contains an open-source code. ADAMANT Business is a private blockchain for companies, based on ADAMANT. Unlike typical P2P and centralized messengers, the blockchain system offers superior security and privacy. What’s more, it provides users with new possibilities such as storing and transferring cryptocurrencies In-Chat with full control of private keys; use ADAMANT as a 2FA solution, exchange cryptocurrency anonymously and bet on Bitcoin rates and more. The ADAMANT blockchain system belongs to its users. Nobody can control, block, deactivate, restrict or censor accounts. Users take full responsibility for their content, messages, media, and goals and intentions of using the messenger. Privacy is the main concept of ADAMANT: neither phone numbers nor emails are required. Apps have no access to the contact list or geotags, IPs are hidden from chatters and paranoids can use ADAMANT via Tor. All the messages are encrypted with the Diffie-Hellman Curve25519, Salsa20, Poly1305 algorithms and signed by SHA-256 + Ed25519 EdDSA. Private keys are never transferred to the network. The sequence of messages and their authenticity is guaranteed by the blockchain. Apps are available for Web PWA, Tor, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS, GNU/Linux. “

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

