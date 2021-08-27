Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $132,780.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harlan S. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $144,582.40.

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,798. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.46.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,369,000 after purchasing an additional 416,812 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,435,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

