Adecco Group’s (AHEXY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.06.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 1.35. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

