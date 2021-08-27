Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2021 earnings at $11.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.13 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.63.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $208.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.39. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

