Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

