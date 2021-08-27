Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATEYY stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.27. Advantest has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $100.79.

Get Advantest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.