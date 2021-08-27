Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,428 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

FIDU stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33.

