Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $184.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,024 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

