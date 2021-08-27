Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,753 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.60% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

