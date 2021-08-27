Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 30,671 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $58.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

