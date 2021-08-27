Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,281 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Diageo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 12.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Shares of DEO opened at $190.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

