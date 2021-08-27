Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 845 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

