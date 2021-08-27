Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000.

NYSEARCA:IHY opened at $25.38 on Friday. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55.

