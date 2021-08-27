Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Lazard by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 58,949 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 99,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

