Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106,933 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 330,602 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

