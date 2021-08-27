AECOM to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AECOM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -70.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AECOM by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

