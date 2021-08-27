Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of AEHR opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $167.78 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,456 shares of company stock valued at $527,552. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

