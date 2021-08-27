Aeon (AEON) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $12.16 million and $6,392.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.32 or 0.00643664 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

