AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a growth of 149.1% from the July 29th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ACY traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,701. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 4.00. AeroCentury has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $39.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroCentury in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroCentury in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

