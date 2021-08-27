Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.95 and last traded at $40.90. Approximately 22,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 725,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

