Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.95 and last traded at $40.90. Approximately 22,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 725,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.