Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Up to $9.21

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $9.68. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 26,745 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $237,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $10,699,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $8,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

