AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $161.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.75.

AGCO stock opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.51. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 299,987 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 87.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in AGCO by 26.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 75.1% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $12,928,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

