Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 over the last 90 days.

Shares of A opened at $173.59 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $174.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.72.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

