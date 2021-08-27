Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on AGTI. started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Agiliti stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

