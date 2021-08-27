Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Trading Down 0.2%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $120.70 and last traded at $120.70. Approximately 497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.03.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.