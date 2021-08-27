Alera Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 94.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,895,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,342. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

