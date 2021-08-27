Alera Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.94. 357,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $109.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

