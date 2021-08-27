Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $253.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

