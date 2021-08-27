Alice L. Walton Sells 363,513 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.52. 7,682,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The company has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.02. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
