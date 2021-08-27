Alice L. Walton Sells 363,513 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.52. 7,682,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The company has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.02. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

