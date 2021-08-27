Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at Raymond James

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ATD.B has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.53.

Shares of TSE ATD.B opened at C$50.92 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

