Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $28,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on Y. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:Y opened at $669.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $671.06. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

