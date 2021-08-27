Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Gap Up to $36.89

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.89, but opened at $38.18. Allegiance Bancshares shares last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $764.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $3,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

