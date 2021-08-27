ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.11. 2,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,046. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALLETE stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of ALLETE worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

