Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 152,450 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,450 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Southwestern Energy worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after buying an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after buying an additional 716,013 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 3,717,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after buying an additional 123,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,607,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after buying an additional 80,594 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

