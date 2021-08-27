Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 7,500 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $61.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

