Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Glaukos worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Glaukos by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $54.25 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

