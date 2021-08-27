Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,029 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Trinity Industries worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.