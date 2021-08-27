Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

WAFD stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

