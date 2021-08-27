Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of BSA stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44. BrightSphere Investment Group plc has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $26.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

