Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 115,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,114,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,830 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.44 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

