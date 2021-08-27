Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 22,146 Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter.

PWB stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $77.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.44.

