Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 1,981 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

