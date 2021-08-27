Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 483 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 835 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $267.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.68. The company has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.15.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

