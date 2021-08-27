Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 774 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.