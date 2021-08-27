Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Trims Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of FDVV opened at $38.37 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.