Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $179.45 million and $31.42 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00128637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00152376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,308.71 or 0.98641328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.45 or 0.01001450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.22 or 0.06608026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

