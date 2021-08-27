Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $622,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $16.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,842.46. 741,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,670.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,866.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

