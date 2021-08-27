Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Alussa Energy Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FREY opened at $8.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Alussa Energy Acquisition will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Company Profile

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.