Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,316.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,464.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

