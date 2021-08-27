Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 23,188 shares.The stock last traded at $16.42 and had previously closed at $16.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAM. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

